South Texas Catholic
Bishop Mulvey visits with seminarians
April
10
,
2019
by South Texas Catholic
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated Mass at St. Joseph Seminary in Louisiana on April 4. After Mass, he visited with seminarians from the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The seminarians are Ruben Riojas, Matthew Perales, Michael Winterroth and Aaron Lugo.