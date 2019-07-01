Seminarians spend summer helping at Mother Teresa Shelter

21-year-old Michael James Winterroth, a seminarian at St. Joseph College Seminary in Louisiana, hands out bread to clients at Mother Teresa Shelter during lunch.
Rebecca Esparza | for STC
|
Matthew Martin Kyle, 20, calls out numbers during a game of friendly bingo at the Mother Teresa Shelter. Kyle is one of three seminarians who are working at the shelter during their summer break.
Rebecca Esparza for | STC
|
Seminarian Mark Valdez, 22, wrings out a mop during clean up of the laundry room at Mother Teresa Shelter recently. Three seminarians from St. Joseph College Seminary in Louisiana are working their summer break at the shelter.
Rebecca Esparza for | STC