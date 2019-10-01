Seminarian’s time on the trail offers an opportunity for reflection

For seminarian, Luis Lozano, Jr., a recent experience in Colorado led him to draw parallels between Jesus’ forty days and his hiking excursion on some rocky and often unforgiving hiking terrain. Even though Lozano embraced this unique opportunity for deeper reflection, contemplative prayer and newfound clarity, his time on the trail was not without a considerable number of rock-laden twists and unexpected turns.
“Trinity COR (Catholic Outdoor Renewal) is a partnership with Wyoming Catholic College, and they do these outdoor retreats to offer seminarians like me a chance to face the challenges of nature which also provide opportunities for spiritual growth,” Lozano said.
Six other seminarians from Texas and Oklahoma joined him on the trail, as well as Father Nick Sanchez from Houston. Father Sanchez celebrated Mass daily and served as a sounding board for the young men as they connected the physical demands of the hike to the spiritual growth of their impending vocations. Lozano says it proved to be as rewarding as it was challenging.
While Lozano is thankful for the spiritual renewal and peaceful perspective he gained in Colorado’s brisk open air, he also recognizes how the physical challenges of the retreat offered opportunities for discernment. The often-dramatic changes in elevation resulted in drastic changes in temperature and even made it difficult to breathe. Additionally, hiking on trails strewn with rocks of all shapes and sizes underscored how the physical challenges of the journey were a stark representation of his own spiritual challenges.
“It became all about remaining persistent in the face of whatever lay ahead,” Lozano reflected. “Despite feeling out of breath with every step, I was able to discover an inner joy and peace that motivated me and gave me the strength to carry on.”
Lozano, who hails from Laredo, and grew up in a traditional Catholic family, says his call to the priesthood was a complex maze of academic pursuits and an eventual spiritual breakthrough. He felt drawn to the priesthood at 18 but chose instead to get a degree in biomedicine from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. After much prayer and reflection, Lozano eventually entered the seminary at 22. He says that even while he was pursuing his degree, he kept praying about which path to choose. That is why he feels the physical challenges he encountered on the trail in Colorado are the physical representations of his spiritual ones.
“The richness of the experience was heightened for me because at the end of each day, we all talked about what we were going through around the campfire,” Lozano said. “Through it all, I began to realize how we were building up trust by realizing that Jesus is with us, we take our work into our prayer and our prayer into our work.”
Lozano came back from his trek through the wilderness with a heightened awareness of the spiritual realm of his life as he continues navigating a sure but sometimes rocky path on his journey to the priesthood.
“Ultimately, my future is not about what I want to do,” reveals Lozano. “It is all about what God wants for me.”