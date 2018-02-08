Senior gets athletic scholarship

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy senior Gabriella “Gabby” Ward signed her National Letter of Intent for McKendree University on National Signing Day, which took place on Feb. 7.

Gabby signed with McKendree under an athletic scholarship to play for the university’s women soccer team.

A lead scorer for the High School Level girls’ varsity soccer team, Gabriella is part of the Lady Angel team that competed in the TAPPS Division II State Championship Game in 2017. The team dominated district with a 6-0 record and an overall record of 23-5-2. She was also a part of the First All-District Team as well as the Second All-State Team during her junior year. The IWA varsity soccer team most recently defeated Victoria St. Joseph High School on February 6, 2018 and were named the TAPPS Division II District 6 Champions.

“Gabby has been a pleasure to coach over these past three years” IWA girls’ varsity soccer head coach Bill Cleavelin said. “She has brought leadership to our young team this year. She is the best goal scorer I have coached in my 15 years at IWA. Gabby will continue to excel in all she does.”