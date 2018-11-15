Senior signs 'Letter of Intent'

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy senior Kathryn “Katie” Skrobarczyk signed a National Letter of Intent for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) on Nov. 14. Katie will play for TAMUCC’s Division I volleyball team when she attends the school in the fall of 2019.

“Katie is a volleyball player that comes along once in a blue moon,” Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Tom Messner said. She has something that you can’t coach: height! She is someone the other team has to account for in their game planning. Katie will represent IWA well at the next level.”