Senior Signs Letter of Intent for University Cross Country Team

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy senior Jacob Gonzalez signed a National Letter of Intent on May 11 to run for Schreiner University’s cross country team.



“Since his seventh-grade year, Jacob has been an integral part of our cross country and track program,” IWA Cross Country Coach Donald Patterson said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the quality athlete and, more importantly, the human being Jacob has come to be. He will continue to do amazing things at Schreiner.”



Having recently competed at the 2017 TAPPS State Track and Field Championship in Waco, Jacob placed eighth in the boys’ 1600-meter relay race. Jacob earned his opportunity to compete at the state level when he placed fourth at the TAPPS’ Regional Track and Field Meet in San Antonio.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better coaching staff and teammates. The track team here is phenomenal,” Gonzalez said. “Over the years, they’ve taught me the meaning of perseverance and have given me the motivation to continue and never give up, no matter how tired I may get. Through them, I’ve also learned that when you think you’ve given everything you possibly could give, you’ve probably only given about 40-percent.”