Seniors Lemonade stand uses elements of STREAM

High school students from St. John Paul II Economics class made three lemonade stands as part of a STREAM project on May 12. STREAM stands for Science, Technology, Religion, Art and Math.They incorporated Science by creating the chemical composition of lemonade and baking deserts; Technology by utilizing social media advertising and radio broadcasting; Religion by keeping in mind the Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard (Matthew 20:1-16; Engineering by constructing the lemonade stand; Art by creating a storefront design and flyers; Math by selling the finished product and counting the proceeds.The students partnered with the City of Corpus Christi to own a business, the Chamber of Commerce for a backpack to get started and a local bank as investors. The Centurion student council participated in the proclamation at a city council meeting.Three lemonade stands/businesses were set up on the grounds of St. John Paul II campus, one for each class period. Students competed for business in product differentiation, customer service, advertising and price. Two classes had a profit margin of over $500 ad one of $300. Students individually chose whether to save, share or spend their profits.