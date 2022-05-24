Seniors volunteer to help at the Mother Teresa Shelter

Every Monday morning for the past four months over a dozen seniors from St. John Paul II High School have consistently volunteered to help serve breakfast and prep for lunch at the Mother Teresa Shelter.
Benjamin Nye, Theology teacher at the high school said, “The staff at the Mother Theresa shelter could not have been more kind and giving. It was such a great way to start the week each week and serve as a reminder to the many gifts that we have and so often take for granted,” he said. “I am so proud of the seniors who served so selflessly and joyfully.”
Sophia Yzaguirre, a senior from JPII and volunteer said that volunteering at the Mother Teresa Shelter gave her a sense of thankfulness. “I had asked one of the homeless ladies during breakfast how she was doing today. In response, she said, ‘I feel blessed.’ This was something that struck me during my whole experience of volunteering at the shelter. If someone who has so little, can still feel blessed by God, then we should feel blessed as well,” she said.
“We all have our struggles, and some have more than others, but we should not let that stand in the way of our faith. We must remain thankful for everything God has given us, especially having the ability to help in our community,” Sophia said. “I am very thankful for my education at St. John Paul II and to have teachers like Mr. Nye who pushes us to be the best versions of ourselves daily.”
Barbara Little, who is in charge of growth and development at the high school, has given ten years of service volunteering at the Mother Teresa Shelter. Nye said Little provided the inspiration for the school to get involved at the Shelter. “I believe volunteering at the Shelter will be a new tradition that will continue yearly with each new class of seniors. Thank you, class of 2022, for paving the way.”
"What a beautiful blessing and adventure it has been to volunteer at the Mother Theresa Shelter," Mr. Nye said.