Serra Club hosts dinner for seminarians

The Serra Club of Corpus Christi hosted a “Family Seminarian Dinner” on Aug. 6 at the St Pius X Youth Center. The Serra Club exists to promote vocations and support seminarians and their families. The dinner was held to extend well wishes to seminarians as they continue another year in the seminary.The club presented gifts to seminarians, as well as their moms and dads. The also presented Bishop Michael Mulvey and Vocation Director Father Romeo Salinas with a gift of appreciation.