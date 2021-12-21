Homeless not forgotten at Sunrise Memorial Service

The Homeless Sunrise Memorial Service honored 41 members of our homeless community who passed away this past year. Staff from the Diocese of Corpus Christi’s Office of Social Ministry and Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi’s Mother Teresa Shelter were among some 60 people who attended the event at Sherrill Veteran’s Memorial Park off Shoreline Drive, Dec. 17.
As Mayor Paulette Guajardo called out each name of the deceased, an attendee placed a rose at the center of the gathering.
After the service, the roses were offered up to the sea.
Dan Sheppard played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes and testimonies were given by those currently experiencing homelessness.
The service was hosted by the Homeless Issues Partnership (HIP). The HIP is a regional coalition of agencies, individuals, and businesses addressing and resolving issues related to homelessness in the Coastal Bend through actions, resources, and education.