She gives of her time and talent through music ministry

Sarah Urbanovsky, age 15, has been singing since she was six-years-old. She began singing in the children's choir at St Pius X School in the first grade.
When she was 12 years old, she sang for Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School and cantored for the regular weekend Masses at St Pius X. She now sings in the youth band for the 5:30 p.m. Sunday Mass at St Pius X under Mick Boudreau's leadership.
Sarah plays piano and is now taking violin lessons. She enjoys singing in the music ministry and assists St Pius X's music minister Michael Mullins with the Christmas and Easter Masses.
When school permits, she assists with the audio streaming for the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass at St Pius X Church.