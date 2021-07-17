She lived to receive Jesus

Blessed Imelda Lambertini’s remains are kept in Bologna, Italy at the Church of San Sigismondo, beneath a wax effigy of her likeness. She is the Patroness of first Communicants and her feast day is May 13. Story and photo attributed to Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation. Visit nashvilledominican.org.
Sister Mary Justin, OpDoes it seem strange, at a time when we are called to the weighty task of being “intensely Eucharistic,” that Dominicans should look back almost seven centuries to consider the example of a nine-year-old little girl? Not so strange, really; in fact, not at all! For wasn’t it Jesus Himself who loved to hold children up as the best example of what He was trying to teach us all to become?