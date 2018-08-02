She thanks God for music, ‘language of the soul’

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

It was the Dominican sister’s joyful disposition of spreading the Word of God through good examples that inspired Sister Flaviana Macasling, OP to discern a vocation with the Religious Missionaries of St. Dominic. This year she celebrates her 45th anniversary of religious profession.

Flaviana was the oldest of four children born to Francisco Macasling and Primitiva Baylon in Camiling, Tarlac in the Philippines on March 22, 1953. Though it may have been a financial burden for them, her parents enrolled all of their children in Camiling Catholic Secondary School managed by the Dominican sisters.

With her parent’s blessing, she entered the convent at the age of 16.

“It is in the community that I draw strength as I do my ministry entrusted to me by the community. In the community we celebrate the liturgy together, eat meals together, and share whatever experiences I have in my apostolate,” Sister Flaviana said. “The success of my ministry is the success of every member of our community.”

Sister Flaviana earned a Bachelors’ Degree in Music Education at the University of St. Thomas in Manila, Philippines (the oldest Pontifical University under the Dominican Fathers) and after graduating taught music in different Catholic schools in the Philippines.

In 1990, she was assigned to the United States by her Prioress General in Rome. “I had to follow God’s will,” she recalled. It was hard leaving her native country and family.

Her first assignment was to teach in the Diocese of Corpus Christi at St. Joseph in Alice, Our Lady of Victory and St. Joseph School in Beeville.

In 1997, she was assigned to St. Jerome in Houston, teaching music and in charge of the Liturgy for 10 years. She was then assigned to St. Anthony in Robstown to again be a music teacher and liturgist. “I enjoy my ministry and I thank the Lord for the gift of music,” she said. “I am very blessed to help students develop their God-given talents–for music is the language of the soul.”

She teaches music regularly and gives piano lessons after school. She practices the songs and readings for all student Masses: K3 to second grade on Mondays; third to fifth grade every Wednesday; sixth to eighth grade on Fridays as well as an all-school Mass every first Friday of the month and every second Sunday of the month.

“I always consider Jesus as my best friend. Sharing with Him all my joys, sorrows, challenges in life. I have always been very grateful for my vocation, family and community. I am trying to be faithful with my prayer life however busy I am with my apostolate. Faith sharing like “Lectio Divina” helps me in my relationship with God,” she said.