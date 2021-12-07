Shop for a cause at Catholic Charities

Sister Letizia is sewing Christmas hand towels at the Dec. 2 Charity Christmas Market. She plans to raise even more funds for the ministry.
Photo by Mary Cottingham | STC
If you want to shop for a cause and give a gift made with love, visit Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi at Oliver Ct. Many items from the Charity Christmas Market are still available for sale.
The Charity Christmas Market, which was open to the public on Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, will open for individual customers during regular business hours.
Most of the items for sale are handmade by clients, staff and volunteers of the Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities program.
Sister Letizia Lo Re has sewn some beautiful items from donated fabric to raise money for this ministry. Items still available for purchase are hand-sewn slippers for little ones, Our Lady of Guadalupe pillows and masks, throws, towels, tablecloths, and headrests. The ministry sells beaded jewelry, key rings with angels and more.
During COVID-19, Sister Letizia made more than a thousand masks with the image of "Our Lady of Guadalupe" on the front – some of these are still available for purchase.
The items will be for sale until Dec. 15. Call Catholic Charities at (361) 884-0651 and ask for Celie Mendez or Sister Letizia Lo Re.
Your shopping dollars will support the Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program.
In the photos below Cathedral Knights of Columbus Council 11107 and fourth-degree Knights of Assembly 1097 Rudy Ortiz, II, his wife and his son Rudy Ortiz, III, KOC Douglas Dalman, KOC Jim Okun from St. Andrews by the Sea made Christmas decorations for the Catholic Charities Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with disABILITIES Drive-thru Christmas on Dec. 11. Also packing goody bags and stringing jewelry and rosaries were Leslie Heilbronner, Anna Marie Lozano and their group from the Mary Grett Transition Center. These were just some of the many volunteers helping out at Catholic Charities on Dec. 2.