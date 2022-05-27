SHS students redeem points for pizzas to those in need

Students from Sacred Heart School donate Accelerated Reader points for pizzas to clients of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Rockport.
Every school year, the students from Sacred Heart School read and take tests online to earn points they can use to redeem prizes. There are all kinds of rewards —from pizza parties to stuffed animals to spinner tops and more.
On May 20, the semi-annual Accelerated Reader point redemption was held, and the students, acting as benefactors of the St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVDP), traded their points so that clients of the SVDP could get pizzas
Accelerated Reader is a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice, and these students donated their points.