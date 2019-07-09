Sister Barbara Bluntzer celebrates 70 years

Sister Barbara Ann Bluntzer, a native of Corpus Christi, is celebrating 70 years with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Wood in Indiana. Currently, she ministers as a tutor for St. Patrick School in Terre Haute, Ind.
Sister Barbara Ann, formerly Sister Mary Martha, entered the Congregation on June 7, 1949, from St. John Nepomuene Parish, Robstown. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1957.
She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education and also has a master’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University.
Sister Barbara Ann’s Diocese of Corpus Christi ministries include:
Robstown: Teacher, St. John (1962-67),
Portland: Religious Education, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (1973-75),
Robstown: Director of Religious Education, St. John Parish (1985-86),
Corpus Christi: Teacher, Archdiocese Oscar Romero Jr. High School (1986-93),
Corpus Christi: Director of Religious Education, St. Pius X Parish (1993-2004), and
Corpus Christi: Volunteer, St. Pius Parish (2004-17).
Sister Barbara Ann has also ministered in Indiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois.
About the Sisters of Providence
The Sisters of Providence, a Congregation of nearly 300 women religious, with more than 200 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy.
The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind., which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840.
Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at
