Sister Barbara Marie Netek, IWBS marks fifty years of profession of vows

by Sister Michelle Marie Kuntscher, IWBS

Sister Barbara Marie Netek, St. Pius X Pastoral Minister and Leadership Team Member of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Corpus Christi, is celebrating her fiftieth anniversary of religious profession this year.

Sister Barbara entered the congregation of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in September 1965, professed first vows June 1, 1968, and made final profession on August 5, 1972.

Born November 21, 1946, to Victor J. Netek and Mary Agnes Netek, Sister Barbara has fond memories of life on the farm with cattle in the green pastures and crops in the fields. In her eighteen years on the farm, where she prayed, worked and played with her parents, two brothers and two sisters. “Like all farm families,” she said, “we relied on the providence of God, our hard work, and good weather for the bounty of the crops, the livestock and the family garden. When things didn’t look good, my parents would always say, “God will look after us.”

Barbara Marie followed her older sister, Bernice, to Incarnate Word Academy, Corpus Christi, as a boarder at the convent on Alameda Street, where she came to know the Incarnate Word Sisters. When she told her family she wanted to become a Sister, her father said, “If it is what you want to do, then go ahead, but I give you six weeks and you will be home.” He later realized that she had found her place in life.

Sister Barbara pursued her education at Christopher College in Corpus Christi, Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, and the Universities of San Francisco, CA and Dayton, OH. She earned her Bachelor of Science in history and health/physical education and her Master’s degrees in Catholic School administration. She also received graduate hours in theology.

In her years of ministry, Sister Barbara has taught at various grade levels and was school administrator for the Catholic schools in the dioceses of Brownsville and Corpus Christi. She was a director of the diocesan youth camp, Camp Corpus Christi, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, chair of the Council for Institutes of Consecrated Life, and a Safe Environment trainer for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

She has served many times as presenter for workshops, conferences, and retreats for faculty and parish groups. She currently serves in Pastoral Ministry at St. Pius X Parish, Corpus Christi.

In her years of service within the congregation, Sister Barbara is currently on the Leadership Team and is Co-Director of Incarnate Word Associates. In her work in the General Administration, she helps plan and carries out congregational meetings, annual retreats, assemblies, on-going formation and justice and peace education and involvement.

She serves on the Fannie Bluntzer Nason Renewal Center Board and the Facilities Committee of Incarnate Word Academy. She represents the congregation in the Socially Responsible Investment Coalition, where she has served as chairperson in the past years, and she helps in the planning for the reunification of Incarnate Word congregations worldwide.

Sister Barbara enjoys “fixing things.” She has a tool for every kind of minor repairs in plumbing, carpentry, and auto-mechanics. She continues to enjoy the outdoors of her early farm life. Growing and caring for a garden, trimming trees, mowing yards, walking the dogs and any way of helping in the care of the earth and respect for God’s creation give her energy and peace.