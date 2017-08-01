Sister Eileen Clare Goetzen passes in Indiana at age 94 

by Sister Rosemary Schmalz

Sister Eileen Clare Goetzen, who taught at St. John School in Robstown from 1949-55, died on July 26 in Mother Theodore Hall, St. Mary-of-the-Woods. She was born on March 8, 1923 in Chicago to Richard and Adeline Keefe Goetzen and was baptized Mary Jane.



Sister Eileen Clare entered the congregation of the Sisters of Providence on July 22, 1941 and professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1949. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master’s degree from Indiana University. In her 76 years as a Sister of Providence, she ministered as an elementary and high school teacher for 40 years in schools in Indiana, Texas, Washington DC and Illinois.



Retiring from teaching, she served 22 years on the clerical staff at Mother Theodore Guerin High School (now Guerin College Preparatory High School) in River Grove, IL. In 2008, she returned to the Motherhouse and beginning in 2009, she committed herself totally to the ministry of prayer. The students and staff of Guerin High School had a special place in her prayer.



Sister Eileen Clare loved being with people. She ministered with generosity and enthusiasm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.

