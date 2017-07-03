Sister Eileen observes 40 years in consecrated life

Sister Eileen Mary Doherty, SOLT grew up in “a simple, yet faith-filled family.” Born on Feb. 4, 1953, Sister Eileen is the 10th child born to Patrick and Mary Doherty of the Bronx, New York Everything the family did focused on family and faith, Sister Eileen said.

Both of her parents immigrated to the United States from Northern Ireland in the 1930s. They met and married in their newly adopted country. Neither one of them had many relatives in the states, so they cherished the family they did have here, passing on to each of their children the importance of family.

“My parents worked hard to insure that each of us had a strong Catholic education,” Sister Eileen said. She attended St. Raymond Catholic School from kindergarten through 12th grade, receiving her education from the Sisters of Charity of New York. The impact of the sisters’ witness of service in Catholic education and their ministry to abandoned and neglected children had a critical impact on her discernment to a vocation in religious Life.

On May 27,1972, her brother James was ordained a priest for the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity. Following his ordination, he invited her to travel with him to Kansas City, Missouri to meet other members of the Society and to experience the apostolic work of the community.

The idea of a religious community with members from each vocation in the Church serving on ecclesial teams was extraordinary and intriguing to her.

“What impacted me most intensely was the emphasis on family, graced-friendships and ministering to the anawim (the poor). This struck a chord of connection to my own formation from my parents and the Sisters of Charity,” Sister Eileen said.

After spending two weeks with the Society in Kansas City, she returned to New York with a newfound interest and direction. She applied for membership to the laity of SOLT, was accepted, and entered the Society on Sept. 9, 1972. During the next three years, she experienced a variety of apostolates of SOLT and grew in her understanding of the vision, charism and spirituality of the fledgling community.

She went on to complete her college studies, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education.

During these initial years in the Society, under the spiritual direction of its founder Father James Flanagan, she discerned her vocation to religious life as a sister of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity. She started postulancy as a SOLT sister on July 16, 1975 and professed vows on Aug. 15, 1977.

“Serving in a variety of apostolic works of the Society including jail ministry, parish work and teaching, I discovered a common thread; those whose hearts were hungering for healing in family relationships. It was then that seeds of St. Joseph’s Dream took root in my vocation and ministry,” Sister Eileen said.

St. Joseph’s Dream is a foster care center operated by SOLT.

Under the direction and discernment of Father Flanagan, it was determined that the work of healing the broken relationships of God’s little ones through the ministry of St. Joseph’s Dream did belong to the vision, charism and ministry of Our Lady’s community.

Along with Sister Mary Patricia Burns, SOLT, Sister Eileen began working in childcare, securing a Master’s degree in adolescent and family counseling. Since 1977, they have served in residential treatment centers, group homes and the foster care system in Dallas, Texas, Hartford, Connecticut, Bronx, New York, Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City, Kansas and for the past 24-years in Corpus Christi.

Since 1993, Sister Eileen has taught at Incarnate Word Academy High School.

“I have deep regard for the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament and the countless ways they have allowed me to share in their charism of making the Incarnate Word known and loved throughout the world,” Sister Eileen said. “My experiences in serving at Incarnate Word Academy have truly brought many blessings to me, and have allowed me to support the children at St. Joseph’s Dream that Our Lady has entrusted to our care.”

Whether in the classroom or in the home, Sister Eileen said it has been a joy to be part of the family of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity for the past 45 years—40 years as a religious sister; “a family that enables us to proclaim the Good News and heal the brokenhearted in serving in areas of deepest apostolic need.”