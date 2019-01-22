Sister Elizabeth Anne Sueltenfuss, CDP Inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) President Emerita Sister Elizabeth Anne Sueltenfuss, a Sister of the Congregation of Divine Providence, was inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 17 in Austin, Texas.
Sister Elizabeth Anne, who passed away in 2009, is among seven Texas women recognized for outstanding achievement and for changing the course of history. She served as the first female president of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and as one of the first Texas women to lead a university. She was a pioneer and visionary in the field of education, opened the doors to higher education for thousands of working adults and changed the way universities provide educational services by introducing OLLU’s weekend college program in the late 1970s.
Sister Elizabeth Anne’s history with Our Lady of the Lake began as a student at the then Our Lady of the Lake College in 1937 where she received her B.A. in 1944. In 1963, she received her Ph.D. in microbiology from Notre Dame. She became a Sister of Divine Providence in 1937 at the age of 20 and taught in high schools in Oklahoma and Louisiana. Later, she became a member of the University faculty in 1949 teaching in the sciences. In 1978, she became President of the University.
Sister Elizabeth Anne’s work stemmed beyond the University. She served in key positions in many civic and professional organizations and contributed her time and effort to many San Antonio community groups. Likewise, she served as treasurer and executive committee member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), a national organization that began on the OLLU campus during her presidency.
OLLU’s
In Libris Veritas capital campaign was Sister Elizabeth Anne’s brainchild which helped fund the construction of the library named in her honor.
Sister Jane Ann Slater, CDP, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Texas, stated, “Sister Elizabeth Anne was a builder of community, a forger of relationships. She was a totally committed Sister of Divine Providence and found ways to stay connected to the Congregation and the individual Sisters even when her responsibilities at OLLU were demanding.”
