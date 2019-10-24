Sister Jude Janecek, IWBS, celebrates 60 years of profession

Sister Jude Janecek (Mabel Gertrude), was born July 31, 1939, in Victoria, Texas, daughter of Cyril Methodius Janecek and Ruth Pearl Bracht Janecek. Taught by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, she graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in 1957 and entered the Order in September of that year. She made her first profession of vows on June 3, 1959, and professed final vows in 1962.
Sister Jude earned her bachelor's degree in education from St. Edward’s University, Austin, and a master's degree in administration and drama from Texas A&I University, Kingsville, and a master's degree in theology from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio. She has certification in advanced studies in youth ministry from St. Mary’s in Baltimore, Maryland.
Sister Jude has taught and been principal in schools in the dioceses of Corpus Christi and Brownsville. She served in campus ministry at Texas Southmost College, Brownsville, before beginning youth ministry in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. During her years as diocesan director of youth and young adult ministry, Sister Jude introduced the first diocesan Youth Spectacular in 1984, which continues on today.
In congregational ministry, Sister Jude has served as a delegate to the general chapter and served on numerous commissions and committees. She has shared her interest and talent in liturgical movement on many congregational and diocesan occasions, adding beauty and meaning to liturgical celebrations.
During an internship for her counseling degree, Sister Jude served at the Women’s Shelter of South Texas and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospice, offering her valuable experience for her parish ministry assignment. She currently serves as an adult faith formation coordinator and pastoral counselor at Sacred Heart Parish in Rockport, where she contributes to evangelization in creating a welcoming and caring faith community.
“I rejoice and give thanks, Sister said, for sixty years of being blessed by God, my family, my Sisters, and the many friends with whom I shared ministry and friendship. I place my trust in the Word Incarnate, as together we continue our journey, connecting His story with our story.