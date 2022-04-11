Sister Mary Lucy Cuvin, SSpSAP rest in peace

Sister Mary Lucy, (Mercedes Cuvin) was called to eternal life on April 8 at the age of 91.
Sister Mary Lucy was born on Sept. 22, 1930, in Lucban, Lucena, Philippines, to Nicanor and Maura Cuvin. She had ten brothers and sisters all of whom she outlived.
She entered religious life as a Missionary Sister of the Holy Spirit, the active branch of the Religious Congregation for Sisters founded by their Founder, St. Arnold Janssen, SVD. As a Holy Spirit Missionary Sister, she taught Chemistry in different colleges in the Philippines. Several years later, at the age of 54, she discerned a call within a call and transferred to the Congregation of the Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration, giving her life to the service of Perpetual Adoration to be the praying hands of the Church for the sake of her missionary works and for the sake of the whole world.
As a cloistered Sister, she served in our convents in Driburg, Germany, Lincoln, Nebraska and finally, in Corpus Christi. Sister Mary Lucy celebrated her Golden Jubilee of Religious Profession on May 29, 2010, with many of her nephews and nieces, friends, numerous former students from the Philippines and benefactors attending. She was a born artist with a sharp mind and an eye for detail. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and for the fidelity and love with which she adored our Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament.