Sister of Providence celebrating Jubilee

One Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, with ties to the Diocese of Corpus Christi is celebrating a Jubilee this year.
Sister Joseph Ellen Keitzer is a native of Hammond, Ind. Currently, she ministers as a Pastoral Minister of Presence for the Northwest Austin African American Community in Chicago. She is celebrating 70 years with the Congregation this year.
Sister Joseph Ellen entered the Congregation on May 26, 1951, from All Saints Parish in Hammond. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1959.
During her time in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Sister Joseph Ellen ministered as a teacher at St. John in Robstown in 1954.
Sister Joseph Ellen has also ministered in California, New Hampshire, Indiana and Illinois.