Sister Rose Paul Madassery celebrates 25 years

by Rachel Rodriguez, Correspondent

Sister Rose Paul Madassery, a Sister of Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of religious profession this year. Born in Kerala, India she grew up in a very tight-knit family of nuns and priests. Her brother was her greatest inspiration. He chose to be a Franciscan Capuchin priest, and like her two aunts, she decided to join the Congregation of the Sisters of Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

At age 15 Sister Rose Paul expressed her desire to enter religious life, but her parents told her she was too young, so she continued her studies. She continued to pray and ask God for direction, but the inspiration to serve was too strong, so she entered the convent at age 18.

On February 20, 1993, in her home state of Kerala, India she made her First Profession. Shortly after that, her superiors sent her to college where she earned a bachelor’s in Sociology followed by a master’s degree in Social Work.

When her superiors asked her to go to Corpus Christi–she knew she didn’t want to leave her family, she was oblivious to the world outside of India, so the idea of leaving her beloved country was frightening. But as a religious, she knew to obey and go wherever she was called.

She said when she got to Texas, “she felt like a fish out of water.”

Her ministry began at Catholic Charites of Corpus Christi and the Maurin Day Shelter where she ministered to the day to day needs of the homeless community. She continued her ministry at the present-day Mother Teresa Day shelter for the next five years until one day she was asked to manage the day shelter.

Such a decision was hard to make on her own, so she went to the chapel to speak with Jesus – as if consulting him personally she asked, “What shall I do? What is your plan for me? Do you think I am able to do this?” Sister opened her Bible and was stunned to read, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).

Sister Rose Paul says she joyfully accepted the ministry and continues to serve the Lord through our less fortunate brothers and sisters. “During this period, God extended His graciousness to me through many wonderful people such as Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, Bishop Michael Mulvey, my superiors and many friends who inspired me, strengthened me and guided me,” she said. “I thank God for all the blessings He has showered upon me in the last 25 years of my religious life.”

Currently, Sister Rose Paul is Operations Supervisor for Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi Mother Teresa Day Shelter and last year she received the Humanitarian Award for her 15 years of support, dedication and commitment to the homeless of Corpus Christi.