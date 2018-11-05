Sister Rose Paul Madassery to leave Mother Teresa Shelter

by Shannette Hoelscher, Catholic Charities Communications and Marketing Coordinator

Sister Rose Paul Madassery, SABS, Operations Supervisor for Mother Teresa Shelter, has been reassigned by her religious superior to do pastoral work within the Diocese of St. Augustine in Jacksonville, Florida. Sister Rose will leave the shelter in mid-December and Sister Rency Moonjely, SABS will take over as Operations Supervisor.



Originally from Kerala, India, Sister Rose did her first Religious Profession and Vestition on February 20, 1993. In India, she worked as a teacher and as a social worker before coming to Corpus Christi.



In 2002, Bishop Edmond Carmody brought Sister Rose to work at the homeless shelter in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. She worked as a staff member for five (5) years and has served as Operations Supervisor of Mother Teresa Shelter for almost 12 years.



“Sister Rose’s religious superiors have reassigned her to a new ministry in Florida,” said Bishop Mulvey. “As a bishop of the Church, I want to express my gratitude to Sister Rose for courageously responding to this call with obedience to God’s will as difficult as it may be. She will be greatly missed at Mother Teresa Shelter to which she has dedicated her loving service for 17 years. The Diocese of Corpus Christi has become her home in America and we her family will miss her deeply.



"Sister Rose has worked tirelessly for the women and men who call the streets of our city ‘home’. To them she has been more than a friend, she has become their sister and companion. She will leave a lasting legacy in the diocese and city of how to care for the least among us," Bishop Mulvey said. "Thank you, Sister Rose!”



In 2017, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi awarded Sister Rose with the Humanitarian Award for her support, dedication, and commitment to the homeless.



“On behalf of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter, we thank Sister Rose for her many years of service to our community. We ask God to richly bless her in her new assignment in Florida,” said Kevin Branson, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter Executive Director. “Sister Rose has been a vital part of the homeless community in Corpus Christi and she will be greatly missed.”