Sisters celebrate anniversaries

The reception following the liturgy was at the Dougherty Center at Incarnate Word Academy.



Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament celebrated their Anniversary of Religious Profession on April 14 at St. Patrick Church. Bishop Michael Mulvey concelebrated Mass with many priests throughout the diocese.In his homily, Bishop thanked the sisters for their "yes" to God and the Church. "There is a mysterious, hidden grace working in each one of you–buried in you without you even knowing it. It was the grace you found in baptism."The prophet Isiah says I will allure you. I will attract you I will pull you. That’s what God has done. He has allured you into this circle of light," he said.Sisters who celebrated their anniversary were: Sister Mary Stella Barrientes (70 years), Sister Christina Bradley (70 years), Sister Mary Lucy Garcia (70 years), Sister Denise Cassidy (60 years), Sister Brenda Thompson (60 years), Sister Esther Dunegan (50 years), Sister Barbara Marie Netek (50 years) and Sister Maria Rosa Ortiz (25 years).