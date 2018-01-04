Sisters’ Corner: Serving together as ecclesial teams

by Sister Mary Elizabeth Albers, SOLT Contributor

Sister Mary Elizabeth Albers, SOLT is Vocations Servant for the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity.

The Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) is an international missionary community composed of priests, consecrated sisters and brothers and lay members serving together on ecclesial family teams in areas of deepest apostolic need. SOLT was founded in 1958 by Father James Flanagan (1924-2016), then a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston. The principal seat of SOLT is the Diocese of Corpus Christi, under the authority of Bishop Michael Mulvey.

As a Navy “frogman” (the precursor of the Navy Seals) during World War II and a member of three national championship football teams at Notre Dame, Father Flanagan learned the importance of teamwork and of its immense potential in achieving victories. While in seminary, he received a call-within-a-call, to found a missionary community of priests and brothers, sisters and lay faithful serving together in areas of great need. His prophetic vision to include the laity in the evangelizing mission of the Church was confirmed by the groundbreaking teachings on the lay vocation of the Second Vatican Council.

SOLT sisters strive to imitate our Blessed Mother Mary in her relationships with the persons of the Trinity; as the beloved daughter of the Father, the mother and perfect disciple of Jesus the Son and the tabernacle of the Holy Spirit. Like her, they live a contemplative-active life, dedicated to prayer, worship and serving their brothers and sisters.

The community participates daily in the holy sacrifice of the Mass, Eucharistic holy hour, the Liturgy of the Hours, the rosary and meditation on the word of God. They also have monthly days of recollection and an annual retreat.

One of the unique spiritual practices of the SOLT sisters is the Paschal Mystery Retreat where every Thursday through Sunday a sister is assigned to spiritually accompany Jesus in his passion, death and resurrection. It is a reminder that they are called to live in oneness with Christ and to offer themselves in union with his sacrifice.

SOLT community life is multifaceted. The primary community of SOLT sisters is within their convent and from there extends to ecclesial teams. They strive to live in graced friendship with each other, balancing their community prayer life and apostolate with times of recreation and rest. The sisters gather each year for a SOLT Assembly and retreat, which are occasions of renewal and encouragement. In their missions they share times of common prayer, meals and recreation with the other vocations of SOLT, and strive always to be witnesses of communion.

As a missionary community, the SOLT sisters strive to assist the Church in her mandate of reaching out to those on the peripheries of society. Following the example of Mary’s “yes” to bring Jesus to the world, they desire to make Christ known and present to all those they encounter. They joyfully serve where they have been called, always in communion and obedience to the local bishop.

As a result, SOLT missions and ministries are varied and include service in catechesis, the new evangelization, parish ministry, retreats, education, caring for abandoned and neglected children and elderly, drug rehabilitation and migrant ministry.

Almost 60 years after its founding, SOLT is established in the Church as a Society of Apostolic Life, with hundreds of priests, sisters and lay members serving in more than 25 dioceses throughout the world. Although present in diverse areas such as the United states, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, England, the Philippines, Thailand, China, Papua New Guinea and Australia. The ecclesial teams of SOLT are united by a common spirituality and goal: all people in union with the Most Holy Trinity by way of discipleship of Jesus through Mary.