Sisters of Providence celebrating Jubilees

Two Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, with ties to the Diocese of Corpus Christi are celebrating Jubilees this year.is a native of Evansville, Indiana. Currently, she ministers as the coordinator of the office of records at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.Sister Rosemary, formerly Sister Mary Ida, entered the Congregation on July 22, 1958, from St. Benedict, Evansville. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1966.She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She earned a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois, and her doctorate in mathematics education from Florida State University. She also earned a master’s degree in culture/creation spirituality from Holy Names University (Oakland, California) and another master’s degree in pastoral theology from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.Her Diocese of Corpus Christi ministry was as a teacher at St. John High School, Robstown, from 1964-68.Sister Rosemary has also ministered in Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania.is a native of Melrose, Massachusetts. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.Sister Michaela entered the Congregation on July 16, 1943, from Sacred Hearts, Malden, Massachusetts. She professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1951.She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in English while also earning a master’s degree in English from the University of Notre Dame.Her Diocese of Corpus Christi ministry was as a teacher at St. John, Robstown, from 1957-58.Sister Michaela has also ministered in Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., a Congregation of nearly 300 women religious, with more than 200 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at SistersofProvidence.org For more information, contact Jason Moon, media relations manager, at 812-535-2810, or email jmoon@spsmw.org