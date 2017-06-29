Sisters of Providence with ties to Diocese of Corpus Christi are celebrating jubilees this year

Sister Margaret Heese Sister Maureen Ann McCarthy Sister Lucille Nolan Sister Arlene Knarzer Sister Patricia Mahoney

Five Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, with ties to the Diocese of Corpus Christi, are celebrating Jubilees this year. All five taught at St. John School in Robstown. One of the sisters, Sister Margaret Heese—who is celebrating 70-years in consecrated life—is a native of Robstown.Sister Margaret, formerly Sister Margaret Bernard, entered the Congregation on June 17, 1947, from St. John Parish in Robstown. She professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1955. She taught at St. John School from 1968-70 and served as Director of Religious Education at two Corpus Christi parishes, St. Therese from 1988-89, and Most Precious Blood from 1990-2000.Currently, she ministers in residential services at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned a master’s degree in art education from Northern Arizona University.Also observing 70-year jubilees are Sister Maureen Ann McCarthy and Sister Lucille NolanSister Maureen is a native of Chicago. Currently, she ministers in residential services at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Her Diocese of Corpus Christi ministry was also as a teacher at St. John in Robstown from 1958-59.Sister Maureen Ann entered the Congregation on Feb. 2, 1947, from St. Genevieve, Chicago. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1954. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She also earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.Sister Lucille is a native of Galesburg, Illinois who had two tours as a teacher at St. John in Robstown, from 1950-51 and 1956-61. Sister Lucille, formerly Sister Mary Lucille, entered the Congregation on July 22, 1947, from Corpus Christi, Galesburg, Illinois. She professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1955.Currently, she ministers as a hospice volunteer and ministry to homebound in Olympia Fields and Sauk Village, Illinois. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She also earned a master’s degree in music education from the University of Illinois.Two sisters will celebrate 60 years in consecrated life. Sister Arlene Knarzer was as a teacher at St. John High School in Robstown from 1966-67. She is a native of Indianapolis. Sister Arlene, formerly Sister Jean Cecile, entered the Congregation on July 21, 1957, from St. Michael, Indianapolis. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1965.Currently, she ministers in grant research, data analysis and accounting at Guerin College Preparatory High School, River Grove, Illinois, and the Special Religious Development Agency for the Archdiocese of Chicago. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana State University and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Kentucky.Sister Patricia Mahoney is a native of Chicago and presently ministers as a volunteer for the 22nd Police District in Chicago. Her Diocese of Corpus Christi ministry was also as a teacher at St. John in Robstown from 1961-62.Sister Patricia, formerly Sister Kevin Joseph, entered the Congregation on Feb. 2, 1957, from St. Leo, Chicago. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1964. She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned a master’s degree in psychology from Illinois State University.The Sisters of Providence, a Congregation of nearly 300 women religious, with more than 200 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Indiana.