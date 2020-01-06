Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament hold Chapter of Elections

Chapter of Elections held by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Dec. 22, 2019. They are, from left, Sister Theresa Nguyen, Sister Anna Marie Espinosa, Sister Annette Wagner, Sister Barbara Netek and Sister Rosa Maria Ortiz.
Contributed photo
Sister Annette Wagner was elected the superior general for a second term of four years during the Chapter of Elections held by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Dec. 22, 2019. Delegates met Dec. 20-23 for the general chapter’s canonical election of the leadership of the congregation.
Also elected was the general council serving in the leadership team with the superior general. Those elected for a four-year term beginning in June are the following: Sister Barbara Marie Netek, first councilor and assistant, and three additional councilors, Sister Anna Marie Espinosa, Sister Rosa Maria Ortiz, and Sister Theresa Nguyen.
The Sisters were elected after a period of discernment that began with letters of invitation to serve from the sisters at large. Those who received invitations then participated in a weekend retreat of discernment where they prayed and shared together on qualities of leadership. During the Chapter of Elections, the delegate group prayed, shared, and interacted with the sisters in discernment before the official balloting took place. Delegates also reviewed the call of the last chapter.
In response to the report given by leadership on the years since the last general chapter, a committee of three commended the superior and general council on answering the mandates of the 2016 chapter. The achievements included enabling transformational discipleship; contributing to the mission of evangelization through an Incarnational presence; promoting viable sponsorship by the empowerment of lay partners in ministry; addressing the sufferings of the oppressed and the victimized through prayer and action; and preparing for reunification with other Incarnate Word congregations in the U.S. and Mexico.
In her acceptance of the office of superior general, Sister Annette pledged her support to the sisters as a spiritual leader inspiring all to be a faith community nourished by the Word of God to be united to the Incarnate Word and imbued with the spirit and charism of the institute, which is the special gift to the Church.
In responding to the challenge and call to continue into the future as “an Incarnational presence and a joyful, prophetic witness,” Sister Annette encouraged the council elect and the sisters “to give generously of their lives to prayer and service.”
The sisters prayed for the newly elected leaders: “Grant that all of us will minister in union with them, as we serve the needs of the Church and become the human face of Christ. Allow us to experience the breadth and length and height and depth of your love, as we continue our journey of faith in our Congregation of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.”