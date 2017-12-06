'Sisters Rock' is coming to a parish near you

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS

“We need it to have it more often, not just one visit.”And what was the “it” Elda Olvera, ministerial assistant at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice, was referring to? Sisters Rock, of course. “It” was the brainchild of Sister Gloria Rodriguez, Director of Consecrated Life and Women’s Vocations for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, and her vocation team.During a meeting last year, Sister Gloria brought up the idea of a group project that could be done during National Religious Sisters Week, March 8-14. As a result of input from Incarnate Word Sisters Anna Marie Espinosa, Jo Ann Saenz, Rose Mariam Gansle, Lou Ella Hickman, Sister Lucia, D’Cunha, SSA and Sister Mary Elizabeth Albers, SOLT, “Sisters Rock” was born.The is simple: games, food (feed them and they will come) and a time for questions and answers about religious life. During the question and time phase the sisters share their vocation story. The initial project was funded by a mini-grant from the National Sisters Week program, which in turn was sponsored by St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The grant paid for refreshments and t-shirts with the logo “Sisters Rock”, which were given to all the young people who participated.Meeting with the Life Teen members in Alice provided the young people an opportunity to get to know the sisters and, at the same time, perform a short skit the teens had been working on for the parish Confirmation Flame Retreat.The highlight of game time was the paired balloon pop. Each student was pair with a sister and they stomped on balloons attached to their ankles.“It is important that our young people see how happy the sisters are as their perception is that they don’t have fun. This event might open their hearts with the idea of becoming a sister.,” Olvera said.Sister Gloria pointed out that many young people, especially in the rural areas, do not know religious sisters. “Our goal is to reach out to youth of junior high and high school age to get to know us and ask us whatever questions they may have about our life so as to plant the seed to awaken thoughts of a possible vocation to the priesthood or consecrated life. Vocations begin with knowing that God calls whomever God wills. Our task is to respond to that call in faith,”Sister Gloria said.Father Peter Stanley, pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft, said he would like to host “Sisters Rock”. He said the event allows young people to see the humanity of religious sisters.“This is especially important when they live in an area where they don’t see a sister on even a weekly basis. We don’t have the funds for a sister to be on staff and it would be difficult for her to even volunteer as she would have a long way just to get here,” Father Stanley said.The most recent parish event for “Sister Rock” was held in Mathis at Sacred Heart on Nov. 12. Justine Sablatura, youth minister, and her group of teenagers hosted the sisters that afternoon. Sablatura said the youth “loved it!” She added that the best part of the program was that the young people saw the sisters in a new light.Another eye-opener for many in the group were the sisters’ testimonies (vocation stories) and how they were “regular people” like themselves. The impact of the sisters did not end when they walked out the door. Sablatura said that as the young people cleaned up and put everything back in order, they continued to share.“They were so moved by the sisters’ joy and the fact they would take time, quality time to be with them,” Sablatura said.Sister Anna Marie, vocation director for the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, said, “I love to participate in the “Sisters Rock” events. The part I really enjoy is responding to the teenagers’ questions and they ask impressive ones. Finally, praying with the group at the end of our gathering helps us all receive with gratitude God’s abundant blessings.”Anyone interested in hosting a “Sister Rock” visit can call Sister Gloria at (361) 882-6191 or email her at SrGRodriguez@diocesecc.org.