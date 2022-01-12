Sisters to host book study series

Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for the upcoming in-person or virtual book study, “How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi.
The four-part series begins on Feb. 3 and will continue on Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Times are 9:45-11:15 a.m., or 7-8:30 p.m. Those attending in-person will meet in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Come together with others who desire to make a difference in their own lives and in the life of our nation and world as we examine Dr. Kendi’s book and how he takes readers through a maze of antiracist ideas, including the most basic concepts to visionary possibilities, which enables you to see all forms of racism clearly.
Kendi is the Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. In 2020, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people. He has written five No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.
"A book can do nothing unless the reader comes with an openness of mind and heart," said Sister Jan Craven, SP, who will co-facilitate the series with Sister Paula Damiano, SP. "The invitation is for all of us to come with a listening heart and a non-judgmental mind."
Sister Jan added that those who are unable to attend the series should take time on their own to read this book in order to understand racism they may or may not see.
"I believe it is critical for communities in the world to sit down at tables – conference tables and dinner tables – and take a long hard look at what racism is doing to the fabric of all societies," Sister Jan said. "Otherwise, we will continue to fail all the children of the world and their quest for a healthy life."
Cost to attend the four-part series is $25, which does not include the purchase of the book. The registration deadline is Jan. 26.