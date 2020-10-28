Sisters to host ‘Daughters and Sons of Abraham’ retreat

by Jason Moon, Media Relations Manager, Sisters of Providence
Persons of the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faith traditions are invited to attend the “Unity Retreat Afternoon for Daughters and Sons of Abraham,” hosted by the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in collaboration with the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley.
The retreat will take place from 1:15-4:15 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Those wishing to attend virtually will receive a Zoom link upon registering to attend the retreat.
Join Sister Paula Damiano and a team of presenters who are of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim faiths as they unfold faith through prayer, song, presentations, and conversations.
“This will definitely be an opportunity to come together in order to learn about what makes us all unique, what we hold in common, and to grow in respect and appreciation for one another,” Sister Paula said. “There seems to be so much division in our nation at this moment. Our hope is that we can come together as people of faith whose very foundation is meant to be love and care for one another.”
Indiana State University professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod, who is also the President of the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley, will also help facilitate the event.
Dr. Feinsod said many religions trace back to Abraham, whom he called “the shared father of all three religions and the father of faith in general.”
“This retreat will honor that bond, showing how all three monotheistic roads lead to the same God, regardless of the different ways God is named or revered,” he continued. “Information about our shared Abrahamic legacy and detailing of recent acts of respectful charity occurring among the religions can inspire us in how we can be toward one another in part through acknowledging and celebrating our common ancestry.
“We believe this is important. At stake is world peace.”
Sister Paula and Dr. Feinsod will be joined by Terry Gillies Fear and Dr. Riem Rostom as facilitators for the retreat.
The cost is $15 per person or a freewill donation. The registration deadline is Nov. 9.
Register online at Events.
SistersofProvidence.org or by calling (812) 535-2952 or emailing
provctr@spsmw.org.