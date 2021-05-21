Sisters to host ‘Embracing Our COVID Experiences’ series in June

Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for their upcoming “Embracing Our COVID Experiences” virtual series during the month of June.
COVID-19 has been devastating for all during the past year. Not only have many lost loved ones, but many of us have been forced into limited contact with people.
The three-part virtual series will be facilitated by Grief Specialist, Sister Connie Kramer, SP. Times are 6:30-8 p.m., and the series will take place on Wednesdays, June 9, 16 and 23.
The series will begin with the topic “Remembering Our COVID Losses,” and followed by “Honoring Our Loved Ones That Died During COVID.” The final topic will be “Claiming Our COVID Blessings.”
“COVID has given our world the opportunity to graciously grieve the losses we have known during this time, to discern what is really important to us, what we need to take hold of in moving forward in our lives personally and communally as a human family, and what we need to let go of, too,” Sister Connie said.
Sister Connie added that due to the pandemic, there were limitations and restrictions on our rituals for mourning that are essential to the grieving process.
“They were not permissible to celebrate our deceased loved ones who died during COVID,” Sister Connie said. “So, I firmly believe taking the time to come together with others to remember our losses, honor our loved ones who died during COVID and claim our COVID related blessings will give those who choose to participate in this three-part online series the opportunity to mindfully end this COVID chapter in their lives, befriend the grief process each experienced in a variety of ways and make a good beginning to a new chapter in their lives.”
