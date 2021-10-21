Sisters to host ‘Women of the Bible’

Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for the upcoming series, “Women of the Bible,” set for Nov. 4 and Jan. 6, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center or virtually.
Women had a significant role in the Bible. Some were honored, while others were considered enemies. Join Sisters Jan Craven, SP, and Paula Damiano, SP, as they lead those attending to discover stories of some of these women. Learn of their struggles, successes and failures.
Sister Jan said the workshop will include discussions on Shiprah, Puah, Tamar, Rahab, Jehosheba, Hulda, Lydia, Priscilla, Phoebe, Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James and more.
“Some of these women did some of the earliest recorded acts of civil disobedience to become mentors for all of us,” Sister Jan said. “Some of them not only exceeded the expectations of their time, but went above and beyond the norms of the day. Many of them risked their own safety and lives to do the right thing.”
Sister Jan added it is important to study some of these women with whom people may not be familiar.
“When we hold up commonly known women of the Bible as heroines, all of us can be reminded of our own calling,” Sister Jan said. “But when we hold up those women who were not really well known, it may help inspire those women who feel they are not doing enough to change the world they live in.”
Cost to attend one session is $15, or $25 for both sessions. The registration deadline is Oct. 31.