Sixth Annual Black and Gold Gala slated for Feb. 4

The Sixth Annual Black and Gold Gala fundraiser for St. John Paul II High School will be held on Feb. 4, at the American Bank Center. The event will include dinner, live and silent auctions and a performance by the 80’s tribute band, “The Spazmatics.” Honorary Chairman is Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody.

The public can help accomplish the school’s mission of forming servant leaders who will make a difference in their communities for generations to come by purchasing a ticket for the event. Proceeds from the Gala provide tuition assistance for students who aspire to pursue personal excellence through faith, reason and virtue.

For more information visit www.jpiihighschool.org.