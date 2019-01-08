Sixth-graders participate in a national research project

by Bryan Krnavek, Contributor





For the fifth year in a row, a St. Pius X School sixth-grader Carson Pape has won the award for the Corpus Christi chapter, which has also been forwarded to the state.



During December, before the Christmas break, sixth-graders from St. Pius X School participated in a national Americal history contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.



They studied and wrote about giving Americans women the right to vote and hold political office 100 years ago.



