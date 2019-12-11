St. Pius X students wins DAR contest six years in a row

Sixth-grader, Jonah Dulin, from St. Pius X has won the Corpus Christi Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR essay) contest for the sixth-grade level. Jonah has attended St. Pius X Catholic School since PreK-4.
Students in the sixth-grade class from St. Pius X Catholic School entered the annual Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) essay contest. The national topic for the 2019-2020 school year was “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”
The sixth graders conducted two full weeks of research during their social studies and English classes, using over 40 reputable websites, online encyclopedias, library books and reference materials.
Every student was required to imagine himself or herself as one of the passengers on the Mayflower and write an original story of his or her journey and landing in Plymouth Colony.
Other requirements included researching 1620 of European life, sailing the Atlantic Ocean, the New England wilderness, the Mayflower passengers and crew, and of the Mayflower Compact, which had to be presented in the story.
Sixth-grade teachers Kathi Urbis and Michele Stovall encouraged full participation from their sixth-grade students through this collaborative English and social studies project.
Students learned essential research skills, how to write a proper bibliography and how to incorporate historical facts while composing a realistic fiction story.
All the students learned and shared what they learned, valuable information about one of the most significant events in our U.S. history.