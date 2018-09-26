SJS Announces Interim Principal

by Aaron Benavides, St. Joseph Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic School is pleased to announce the Office of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Corpus Christi has named Romualda (Katie) C. Barrera as Interim Principal of St. Joseph Catholic School.



Katie Barrera taught high school mathematics for twenty-seven years at Alice High School and also served an adjunct professor at Coastal Bend College for eight years.



She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education and her Master of Science degree in Mathematics from Texas A&M University - Kingsville.



In 2018, she was nominated by her fellow teachers and named Teacher of the Year for the secondary level by the Alice Independent School District.

Barrera is an active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she serves as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and religious education teacher.



A proud Alice native, Katie Barrera strongly believes in giving back to the community and is excited to serve as Interim Principal at St. Joseph’s.

Barrera will begin her role as Interim Principal on Thursday, September 27, 2018. She looks forward to working with the staff of St. Joseph Catholic School to ensure all students continue to grow in faith, knowledge, and service.