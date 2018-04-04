Boys' varsity soccer celebrates academics

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

The Incarnate Word Academy boys’ varsity soccer players and coaches gathered for an awards banquet on March 25 honoring the teams’ All-District and All-State Academic accomplishments for their 2017-2018 season. The team also took the time to offer their well-wishes to six senior players who will be graduating this May.



With an overall record of 7-4, the Angel soccer team successfully captured second place in district with a record of 4-2.

“The boys played with a lot of heart this season,” IWA boys’ varsity head coach Adam Ramos said. “They kept their focus on reaching the goals set at the beginning of the year, and they did just that.”