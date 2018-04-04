Boys' varsity soccer celebrates academics

The Incarnate Word Academy boys’ varsity soccer players and coaches gathered for an awards banquet on March 25 honoring the teams’ All-District and All-State Academic accomplishments for their 2017-2018 season. The team also took the time to offer their well-wishes to six senior players who will be graduating this May.
With an overall record of 7-4, the Angel soccer team successfully captured second place in district with a record of 4-2.
“The boys played with a lot of heart this season,” IWA boys’ varsity head coach Adam Ramos said. “They kept their focus on reaching the goals set at the beginning of the year, and they did just that.”
TAPPS 5A All-District/All-State Academic Awards
Hamilton Lee: All-State Academic, All-District First Team Offense, All-District Offensive MVP
Evangelino Pangilinan: All-State Academic, All-District First Team Keeper, All-District Defensive MVP
Jack Harrison: All-State Academic, All-District First Team Defense
Kyle Pekar: All-State Academic, All-District Second Team Defense
Santiago Mendizabal: All-State Academic, All-District Second Team Midfield
William Pettus: All-District First Team Midfield
William Beauchamp: All-District Second Team Defense
Alejandro Carreno: All-District Honorable Mention Defense
Owen Burke: All-District Honorable Mention Midfield
Ruben Resendez: All-District Honorable Mention Offense