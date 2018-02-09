Soccer teams head to first round of TAPPS playoff games

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy’s varsity soccer teams will be heading into their first TAPPS area and bi-district games on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The boys and girls varsity soccer teams will be taking on Fort Bend Christian Academy at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.

With a 6-0 record, the Lady Angels swept Victoria’s St. Joseph High School 6-0 and were once again named the TAPPS Division II District 6 Champions on Feb. 6. With the strong momentum built during the season, the team looks forward to once again playing in the TAPPS State Championship Game in Waco.

The boys’ varsity team also successfully defeated St. Joseph 4-0 on Feb. 6. Placing second in district, the Angels finished their season with a 4-2 record.

“The boys have been playing with a lot of heart this season,” IWA boys varsity head coach Adam Ramos said. “They’ve been keeping their focus on reaching the goals we set at the beginning of the year.”