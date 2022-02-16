Social Ministry is topic at 'Theology on Tap' 

Gracie Gibbons, president of Young Catholic Adults (YCA) invited Diocesan Director for the Office of Social Ministry, Jaime Reyna, to give a talk and presentation on Social Ministry to members of their YCA group at “Theology on Tap” on Feb. 8. YCA hosted the event at Café Veritas on Our Lady of Corpus Christi campus.
Using videos and a PowerPoint presentation, Reyna shared about the ministry and the volunteers who serve. He provided testimonials from people who serve in various capacities and those who have benefitted from their service, including homeless people, who have a substance abuse problem, and those incarcerated in jails, prisons, and detention centers.
He brought perspective and hope to those who heard the presentation in person and online.
Reyna invited attendees interested in volunteering to contact his office for more information. If you would like Reyna to talk on Social Ministry to your parish or ministry (English and Spanish), call (361) 882-6191 or email jreyna@diocesecc.org.