St. John Paul II students take Special Hearts to the prom

Persons with special needs danced the night away with students from St. John Paul II High School and their friends at the Special Hearts Prom on Feb. 17 in the St. John Paul High School Cafetorium.
Throughout the years, the Special Hearts Prom, spearheaded by Theater Arts/Speech teacher Sherri Davis and her Voices That Care Club has become, just as popular if not more popular with the students as those with special needs.
Up from previous years, 74 persons with special needs pre-registered with Catholic Charites Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities and Davis’ Special Hearts in the Arts Club.
According to Davis, initially there weren’t enough student dates for the people who registered, but they put the word out for students to bring their friends and they came. Most of the extra students came from Ss. Cyril & Methodius High School Youth Group, so every person had a date.
"The students love doing this," Davis said. "More students show up to the Special Hearts Prom, then they do their own prom."
“One young lady told her nurse that she got Prince Charming and she did. He was so handsome, it was priceless, and she was just beaming. God takes care of things.”
Davis said she feels the event benefits the high school students more than persons with special needs. “The students grow when they interact with them. They see real people and kids (in adult bodies) who are like they are.”
According to Celia Mendez, Catholic Charites director of Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities, a senior confided in her that she was sad that it would be her last year attending the prom. "The prom helps students be less self-conscious and think less about themselves. They really let loose and have fun."