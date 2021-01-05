Special Olympics athletes enjoy a magical night of Christmas with family ​​​​​​​and friends

Everyone has had to deal with many difficulties resulting from the pandemic; their lives disrupted through most of 2020. Many Special Olympic athletes and their families have had their daily routines disrupted and turned upside down without knowing or understanding the reason why. Their annual events which typically occur had been rescheduled and eventually cancelled.
Over 50 Special Olympics athletes, their family and friends were served hotdogs, nachos, popcorn, hot chocolate and pizza, while enjoying a Christmas movie outdoors, ‘drive in movie style,’ at St. Paul the Apostle Parish parking lot on Dec. 12, 2020.
Father Joseph Nguyen, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, graciously offered the large parking area and hall for the festivities. Danny Reddick and his brother Knights set up a large outdoor screen ideal for a ‘drive in’ movie. The weather cooperated providing an ideal, beautiful Saturday night to enjoy a Christmas movie outdoors with friends and family.
The Flour Bluff Special Olympic Booster Club coordinated with St Paul’s Catholic Knights of Columbus #8170 and parish volunteers to provide a safe and fun night for these special athletes and their families. The booster club went the extra mile having Santa and Mrs. Claus available for photo opportunities and presents; and yes, every child was on the ‘nice’ list and was given a present. It was a magical night for all to share in fellowship and fun; to safely get together and make fond memories.