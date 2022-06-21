Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church honors new priest

A reception honoring Father Michael Coronado was held on June 19, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi in the Msgr. Kasper Youth Center at Ss. Cyril & Methodius (SSCM) Catholic Church. Father Coronado was ordained for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, but his roots run deep at Ss. Cyril & Methodius.
His parents Roy and Margaret Coronado are longtime parishioners at Ss. Cyril & Methodius.
Parish organizations, such as the Knights of Columbus #5919, Catholic Daughters of the Americas #1935, Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas #1935, Altar Society, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Society worked together to make the event a success.
Father Coronado has been assigned as parochial vicar to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and St. Joseph Church in Del Río.