Bishop blesses new playground, wellness stations

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed the new wellness station and playground at SS. Cyril & Methodius School on April 18. Faculty, students and staff were in attendance as well as Pastor Msgr. Lawrence White, Parochial Vicar Father Sanish HGN, and Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Nannette Quintanilla-Hatch.



Representatives from H-E-B Tournament of Champions, Gina Sanchez and Bobby Rodriguez and from The John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Whitmore and Chief Grants Officer, Judy Gilbreath were also in attendance.



The school held some fundraisers over the years, but the majority of the cost for the wellness station and playground were the result of grants received from H-E-B Tournament of Champions and the Kenedy Memorial Foundation.



Three years ago the school received an "Unsafe Playground" notice, which left the school without a playground.



"It was a very sad day for our school community especially the students, but we knew that one day we would get our playground back," said Mariah Rodriguez, president of the National Elementary Honor Society of Ss. Cyril & Methodius School. "These grants have once again given us a place to pray, learn and grow together. Our dreams have finally come true."

