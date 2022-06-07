Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish honors their graduates

Father James Vasquez honored graduates from the Class of 2022 at the June 5 Mass at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church with Deacon Albert Galvan assisting.
The Knights of Columbus #5919 presented all the graduates with Bibles and rosaries. The Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas #1935 provided three graduating parishioners with scholarships.
There were 31 graduates in attendance from the following high schools and universities: Catholic Home School Coastal Bend College Collegiate High School, Foy H. Moody High School, Incarnate Word Academy High School Level, London High School, Mary Carroll High School Richard King High School, Roy Miller High School, St. John Paul II High School, Sinton High School, Solomon M. Coles High School, Veterans Memorial High School, W.B Ray High School, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and the University of Arizona.
Of the 31 graduates in attendance, 11 of them were alumni from Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish School.