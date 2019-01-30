St. Anthony celebrates students on Jan. 29 as part of NCSW

Students at St. Anthony in Robstown had a busy day performing, singing, acting and playing on Jan. 29 as part of their National Catholic Schools Week Celebrations.
The National Junior Honor Society performed an ‘all-in-fun’ skit–roasting St. Anthony School teachers as other students guessed who they were roasting. The school choir, comprised of first-fourth graders sang, “Like a Sunflower” and cheerleaders, pre-K 4 through second grade, performed cheers before the entire school.
After the cheers, eighth-graders played the faculty and staff in a game of volleyball. Fans for both sides cheered the teams on. Although the eighth graders gave it their all, the faculty and staff won the game.
“National Catholic Schools Week highlights the many things Catholic Schools have to offer,” said Norma Castaneda, Principal at St. Anthony School in Robstown.
As with most of the Catholic schools and their respective parishes, St. Anthony School began the week on Jan. 27 with prayer, thanksgiving and service at St. Anthony of Padua Church Sunday Mass.
Days of the week were celebrated accordingly: Sunday was devoted to prayer; Monday to the community; Tuesday to students; Wednesday to the nation; Thursday to vocations; and Friday to faculty, staff and volunteers.