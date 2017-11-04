|||
South Texas Catholic
Calendar
Diocese
Donate
Contact Us
Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Our Faith
Texas News
e-Edition
Search Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
2014 Archives
2013 Archives
2012 Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
St. Anthony observes All Saints Day
Home
Parish Life
November
4
,
2017
St. Anthony Parish in Robstown celebrated All Saints Day on Nov. 1. Parishioners celebrated All Saints Day beginning with an evening Mass, followed by a procession around the neighborhood while praying the rosary.