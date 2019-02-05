St. Elizabeth celebrates NCSW

St. Elizabeth School celebrated National Catholic School Week from Jan. 28-Feb. 1.
The week's events began on Sunday with student participation in the Mass and the school celebrated their parish, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, acknowledging all the benefits they receive from the religious guidance, prayers and support of their parish.
The school celebrated the 100th day of school on Monday and sixth-graders read to pre-kindergarteners 3 through fifth-grade. On Tuesday they celebrated a Day of Giving, with various fun activities for all the grades. On Wednesday there were guest speakers, nurses, pharmacist, firefighter who spoke on Career Day.
On Thursday, students received a surprise visit from guest country singer, Robert Ray, who spoke to the kids about pursuing their dreams and putting their education first. On that same day, the school also held a "Red, White and Blue Rosary."
On Friday, St. Elizabeth ended NCSW with Mass celebrating their volunteers, who received tokens and special blessings.
